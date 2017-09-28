Sarah Lawrence professor at Oxford

Art history faculty member Jerrilynn Dodds of Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers has been awarded the Slade Professorship of Fine Arts at England’s prestigious University of Oxford for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Slade Professorship was founded in 1869 by a bequest from art collector and philanthropist Felix Slade. Dodds will lecture, teach in the Department for the History of Art, and possibly work on a project with Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum. Dodds’ lectures will center on Christianity, Islam and the formation of identities through the arts.

Dodds is the author of several books and has curated exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Jewish Museum, among other institutions. She was dean of the college at Sarah Lawrence from 2009-15 and last year was awarded a fellowship from the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation.