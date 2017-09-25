NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence expands orthopedic services

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital Orthopedics, a division of the Bronxville general hospital, has announced a collaboration with Columbia University Medical Center.

As part of the partnership, sports medicine and orthopedic physicians from Columbia will see patients in Bronxville and Tarrytown, with surgical procedures performed at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

The collaboration with Manhattan-based Columbia will result in the addition of fellowship-

trained experts in orthopedic specialties including hip and knee reconstruction, sports medicine, foot and ankle, hand, elbow, shoulder, spine and trauma. These services will join the hospital’s joint replacement program and outpatient physical therapy services.

“We are delighted to bring these new specialized services to NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and provide access to world-class Columbia physicians,” said Michael J. Fosina, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital. “Our patients will have access to a wider array of orthopedic services using the most advanced surgical and non-operative techniques.”

The new team will be led by Dr. Jeffrey A. Geller, chief of orthopedic surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital. He serves as chief and director of research, division of hip and knee reconstruction, at Columbia University Medical Center’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery, and as a professor of orthopedic surgery at Columbia University Medical Center. Geller specializes in the treatment of arthritic disorders of the hip and knee.

“Through our collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, patients will benefit from an academic medical practice that leverages the latest research and technology to deliver advanced orthopedic specialty care close to where they want and need it most: home,” said William Levine, orthopedic surgeon-in-chief of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

