Registration open for Abilis event

Registration is being accepted from runners and walkers for the Annual Walk/5K Run for Abilis will be held at Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point) in Old Greenwich on Oct. 15.

The event includes a 5K run, a one-mile accessible walk, family-friendly activities and food and is attended by individuals of all ages and abilities. The activities begin at 9 a.m. with the start of the 5K run and continues with the walk at 11 a.m.

The event brings together Abilis families, business partners and community members to build awareness and raise critical funds for Abilis programs.

Abilis is a nonprofit that supports more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families in Fairfield County.

To sign up to run, walk, volunteer or donate visit abilis.us/walk.