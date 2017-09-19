Mercy awarded $3.3M in federal grants

Mercy College will be receiving two federal grants totaling $3,360,000, both of which will help students complete their educations.

U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey announced a five-year grant of $2,289,022 that will provide financial and academic support to underserved students majoring in biology. “These students will gain the skills critical to achieving academic success and to obtaining the jobs of today and tomorrow,” she said. The grant comes from the National Science Foundation.

A separate grant of $1,160,000 from the foundation’s Teacher Scholarship Program is for a project to advance mathematics education, with a particular emphasis on U. S. military veterans retraining for new careers as secondary school mathematics teachers. The funding will enable 10 veterans to complete a master of science degree in mathematics education, tuition free. The project is directed by William Farber, a U.S. Navy veteran. They call it “Veterans to Math Teachers.”