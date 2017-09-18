Stamford is the latest Connecticut city planning to try attracting Amazon’s second headquarters, with officials saying they are putting together a formal proposal.

“We believe Stamford and our surrounding region would benefit from a company like Amazon locating a headquarters here,” Mayor David Martin said in a statement. “We are taking Amazon’s search for a second headquarters seriously and putting together a competitive application that will be appealing to Amazon.”

The online retail giant recently announced it is looking to build a second headquarters similar to its Seattle base, which would result in some 50,000 jobs. While officials in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Danbury and Hartford have also indicated their interest in luring Amazon, no formal application has yet been made.

In addition to the aforementioned Connecticut cities, such municipalities as New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Minneapolis have said they are planning to apply.

Even in the face of such heavyweights, “We believe Stamford, and the lower Fairfield County region, is well positioned as a desirable location for Amazon’s headquarters,” according to a statement by Stamford Director of Economic Development Thomas Madden. “Stamford is one of the few cities that has the workforce, infrastructure, and quality of life that we believe Amazon is looking for.”