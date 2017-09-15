Fox named to state group

Susan Fox has been named to the stakeholders group formed by the New York State Department of Health for its Disability and Health Program. Fox is the president and CEO of the Westchester Institute for Human Development.

The program is funded by the federal government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is charged with promoting inclusion and accessibility in public health programs.

As part of its agreement with the CDC, the department convenes a stakeholders group comprised of individuals with disability, community-based disability advocacy organizations, relevant state agency representatives and other subject matter experts in the focus areas of the cooperative agreement.