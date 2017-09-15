Food Bank gets $4K

They called it “Foodie Fridays” – three Fridays in August when food trucks and bands would converge on the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers to help raise funds for The Food Bank of Westchester. Rain forced the third event to be rescheduled.

Even though “Foodie Fridays” was forced to have its finale on a Thursday, hundreds still turned out to enjoy the music along with culinary delights from the trucks and the shopping center’s food outlets. During the activities on the final day, representatives of the shopping center presented Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of the Food Bank for Westchester, with a $4,000 donation. A portion of food sales each day were set aside for the food bank.

The food bank estimates that the donation will provide 16,000 meals to those in need throughout the county.