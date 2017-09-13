Latimer wins Democratic primary for county executive

George Latimer, a state senator from Rye, appears set to represent the Democratic Party in the race for county executive.

By an unofficial tally from the Westchester County Board of Elections, Latimer defeated Westchester County Legislator Ken Jenkins by capturing 63 percent of the vote. Latimer had 23,673 votes to Jenkins’ 13,803 in Tuesday’s primary.

Latimer will now face incumbent Republican Robert P. Astorino, who will be running for a third term.

“Thanks to all who supported me yesterday in the Democratic & Reform primaries for County Executive,” Latimer wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning. “We now go forward to make a strong case.”

In White Plains, incumbent Mayor Thomas Roach defeated Democratic primary challenger Milagros Lecuona, a member of the city’s Common Council. Roach received 72 percent of the vote to Lecuona’s 28. Roach is running for a second term. He first took over as acting mayor in 2011 before being re-elected in 2013.

For the three open White Plains Common Council seats, the candidates that ran with Roach on the party endorsed line also took the top three spots. Incumbents John Kirkpatrick (2,308) and John Martin (2,273) finished top two, with Justin Brasch taking the third slot with 1,973 votes.

Lecuona will be on the ballot against Roach again in November. She has accepted the endorsement to run on the Republican line for mayor.