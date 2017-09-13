3 Stamford office buildings sell for nearly $7.6 million

Development and investment firm Kolich Holdings LLC has acquired three Stamford office buildings for $7,571,814. The sale – involving a total of 52,000 square feet at 992 and 1011 High Ridge Road and 1 Bank St. – was brokered by Enzennio Mallozzi, managing director of Colliers International’s Stamford office.

The buildings at 992 and 1011 High Ridge – 12,500 and 24,500 square feet, respectively – are almost directly across from each other. Kolich plans to make substantial improvements to interior common areas, overhaul exterior facades, renovate parking lots and make landscape enhancements. “We are currently securing the contractors to do the work,” Anthony Kolich said.

The 1 Bank St. property is a mixed-use building of 15,000 square feet which, following renovations, will offer tenants space ranging from 700 to 5,000 square feet.

The name of the seller who owned the three properties was not disclosed.