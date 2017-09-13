Pitney Bowes debuts cloud-based small business program

Pitney Bowes Inc. has launched its Small Business Partner Program, which enables five high-tech entities – Google G Suite, Yext, Acquisio, DocuSign and Nimble CRM – to partner with the Stamford-based company in offering their respective digital marketing and productivity applications to small and midsize businesses through the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud.

The Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud was launched last year, and the company stated the inclusion of the new applications would create “an entirely new and improved client experience, while offering tremendous value to businesses looking to more effectively connect with clients.”

This is the second upgrade in a week to Pitney Bowes’ existing business services – last week, the company debuted its SendPro C-Series, a multicarrier platform that updates the traditional postage meter into a more comprehensive shipping and mailing solution.

“Creating this partner ecosystem gives our more than 1 million small and medium businesses and e-commerce clients the opportunity to use a broad range of cloud and mobile enabled business applications to better reach their clients, manage their operations more effectively and ultimately grow their businesses,” said Mark Shearer, executive vice president and president at Pitney Bowes Global SMB Solutions.