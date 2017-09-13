AHCT opening enrollment centers in Bridgeport, Danbury, Stamford

Bridgeport, Danbury and Stamford are among 10 state sites that will have free Access Health CT enrollment centers on Nov. 1.

“We are exactly 50 days away from the beginning of open enrollment and with a shorter time frame this year, we want to explore the best and most efficient ways to help Connecticut residents,” said AHCT CEO Jim Wadleigh. “The goal is to have in-person help available to anyone who needs it. The 10 locations will complement the help offered by state field offices and the hundreds of enrollment specialists like certified brokers and application counselors around Connecticut.”

“We want to make sure the locations are easy to get to,” said Andrea Ravitz, AHCT director of marketing and sales. “We want to be close to where people live and work, but also have public transit options and parking spots for easy access.”

Exact sites have not been finalized, “but for now we are looking at spaces in community health centers, public libraries, YMCAs, etc.,” Ravitz said.

Other cities chosen for the new centers are East Hartford, Hartford, Milford, New Britain, New Haven, Norwich and Waterbury.

AHCT will also incorporate a minimum of four enrollment fairs during the open enrollment period.