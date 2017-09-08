Xerox is collaborating with 14 acclaimed writers on a project that will result in a book that, according to the Norwalk-based company, tells the “ultimate story of the modern workplace.”

The “Set the Page Free” project will feature chapters by writers including Joyce Carol Oates, Jonathan Safran Foer, Lee Child and Gary Shteyngart. Singer and songwriter Aimee Mann will contribute an original song for the project. The book will be released internationally as a free eBook in late October.

As part of the project, Xerox will also provide donations to two nonprofits aimed at supporting the literacy and the literary arts, New York’s 92nd Street Y and the San Francisco-based Worldreader.

“We are at the heart of the changes happening in the modern workplace,” said Jeff Jacobson, CEO at Xerox. “No matter if you are an author penning pages, a salesperson prepping for a customer visit or a small business owner looking to expand, people need to work seamlessly wherever they are. This project brings those connections to life.”