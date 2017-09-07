‘A Taste of Rye’ coming up

Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that it will once again partner with My Sister’s Place, the Westchester County-based organization that works to fight domestic violence, in hosting a fund-raising “A Taste of Rye” restaurant crawl on Sept. 16 from 3 to 5:30 pm.

Purchase of a ticket allows participants to put on a wristband and “sip, snack and stroll” to nine participating restaurants. They receive a drink and a specially prepared appetizer at each restaurant on the tasting tour. These include Aurora, Fogama, Morgans Fish House, Rosemary and Vine, Ruby’s Oyster Bar & Bistro, Blue Tulip Chocolates, Wine at Five, Bareburger and the Rye Grill & Bar.

Tickets are priced at $50. The New York Giants have donated a gift basket to be auctioned to the highest bidder. This year’s event will also feature a raffle for mystery boxes that contain gift cards and other items from the Rye community. The raffle tickets are $10 each.

“Over the last few years, we have raised over $100,000 for this very worthwhile organization,” said Liz Bradley, a Julia B. Fee agent who is working on the event. “I hope even more members of the community will be able to attend and volunteer their time to help end domestic violence and human trafficking at this year’s event.”

Tickets can be bought online at atasteofry.com and exchanged for a wristband at the company’s Rye office at 49 Purchase St.