Western Land Trust completes 200th easement

Westchester Land Trust (WLT) on Sept. 1 announced the permanent protection of 15.8 acres in Bedford, through a conservation easement donated to WLT, its 200th. The latest easement brings the total of the land protected by WLT through conservation easements to 5,380 acres.

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust that permanently restricts the development of a property in order to protect the land’s conservation values. WLT did not identify the owners of the 15.8 acres, saying they wished to remain anonymous.

“We are grateful that these visionary landowners have chosen to protect their property in perpetuity. This easement expands a significant corridor of protected land in the town of Bedford, where WLT first got its start 29 years ago. With the completion of our 200th easement, I would like to salute all the landowners, donors, municipal officials, volunteers and staff members who have supported our mission over the years to make it possible. It’s a great day for land conservation in Westchester,” said Bruce Churchill, WLT’s chairman of the board.

The property lies within the Mianus River watershed, a region noted for its ecological and biological significance.

While the land covered by WLT’s latest conservation easement is not open to the public, the landowners have reserved the right to allow horseback riders to use the bridle trails on the property.