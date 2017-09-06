The Spread, a South Norwalk-based restaurant specializing in New American seasonal fare, is opening its second location in Greenwich.

The 3,700-square-foot location at 18 W. Putnam Ave. was the former site of Barcelona Wine Bar, which closed in March 2016 following an electrical fire. Two of the co-owners of The Spread, Shawn Longyear and Andrey Cortes, tended bar at Barcelona years ago.

Lisa Daniel of Goldschmidt & Associates handled the leasing for The Spread, while Thomas Torelli from Allied Property Group represented the property’s owner.