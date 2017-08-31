Murray promoted at Sotheby’s

Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty has promoted Jane Murray to the newly created position of assistant manager for the firm’s Larchmont brokerage. Murray previously served as a sales associate with the company.

Sotheby’s reports its Larchmont office is one of the fastest-growing brokerages in Westchester County, increasing its market share by more than any other top 10 office in 2016.

“Our exclusive boutique-style operation consistently outperforms market norms with a laser focus on individualized service and the exact results our clients desire — a higher average sale price,” said Carolyn Fugere, manager of the Larchmont office.