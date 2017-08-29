Charter schools proposed for Danbury and Norwalk

Five applications for new charter schools, including two in Danbury and one in Norwalk, have been delivered to the Connecticut State Department of Education. If approved, they would be the first new charter schools in the state in nearly four years.

The proposed Danbury Prospect Charter School is looking to open in September 2018 as a grades six through 12 college preparatory institution, with a total student body of 550. It is associated with Prospect Schools, which operates several charter schools throughout New York.

The proposed Danbury Collegiate charter school is seeking an August 2019 opening as a kindergarten through fourth grade institution, and would be associated with CT Institute for Communities; its total student population would be 250.

The Norwalk Charter School for Excellence would open in September 2019 and be associated with the Stamford Charter School for Excellence. It would serve about 400 pre-kindergarten through second grade students.

The other proposed schools would be in Hartford and Winchester.

If approved by the Education Department, the proposals would then go to the state legislature.

There are presently 24 charter schools in the state – including seven in Bridgeport, three in Stamford and one in South Norwalk – representing roughly 10,000 students.