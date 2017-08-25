Master’s degree in informatics nursing

The Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies is launching a master’s concentration in informatics nursing and is accepting applications for the fall 2017 semester.

As defined by “Nursing Informatics: Scope and Standards of Practice,” nursing informatics is the “specialty that integrates nursing science with multiple information and analytical sciences to identify, define, manage and communicate data, information, knowledge and wisdom in nursing practice.” Partnering with experts in informatics, analytics and computer engineering in the Dolan School of Business and School of Engineering, students will have the opportunity to learn cutting-edge skills that will support a career in informatics nursing.

For more, visit fairfield.edu/informatics.