Lumendi receives ISO certification

Lumendi LLC, a medical device company in Westport, has received ISO 13485 certification, which means it complies with international standards issued by the International Organization for Standardization. The idea is to ensure that medical devices are designed, manufactured and distributed with patient safety, product performance and quality as the highest priorities.

“Providing medical devices that consistently meet or exceed expectations is important to patient outcomes so our quality management system, which complies with ISO 13485, will help ensure our customers are pleased with our products and services,” said Dennis Daniels, Lumendi’s senior director of quality assurance and regulatory affairs.

Lumendi LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lumendi Ltd., a privately held medical device company headquartered in London, England.