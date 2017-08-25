Additional United Way grant to Food Bank

At the end of May, the CEO of Greenwich United Way (GUW), David Rabin, wrote to organizations that had received Community Investment grants to tell them that a good thing had happened: additional funding would be available for programs in the agency’s designated fields of service – crisis/self-sufficiency, children and families and older adults.

As a result of the grant extension process, Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County’s Executive Director Kate Lombardo announced, “The Food Bank is delighted to report that for the second time in the last six months, the Greenwich United Way has provided funding to help feed those in lower Fairfield County who are food insecure.”

The new $10,000 grant is in addition to the $15,000 awarded in February for the food distribution program supporting the hungry in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford and Wilton.

GUW has granted more than $1 million since the beginning of 2017 to fund programs designed to meet the human service needs of the Greenwich community. A GUW study found that that the number of people who need help in the Greenwich community is growing, and noted that the percentage of children participating in the free/reduced-price lunch program in Greenwich has grown from 10.4 percent in 2009 to 15.2 percent today.