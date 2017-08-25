Campbell joins PASSUR Aerospace

Stamford-based PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tim Campbell as executive vice president of innovation and customer advocacy. The company specializes in business intelligence, predictive analytics, and handling data. It is involved in air traffic management systems for the airlines and the FAA’s air traffic control (ATC) operations.

As part of his new duties, Campbell will direct the company’s programs related to modernization of ATC through the FAA’s NextGen program. He has spent 30 years in the airline industry and was most recently senior vice president of air operations for American Airlines Group. He had been president of the regional operator, Compass Airlines.