Newtown’s Red Rooster Pub expanding into Ridgefield

Red Rooster Pub, which has become a popular spot in Newtown since opening about 10 months ago, is adding another location in Ridgefield. Owner Tony Ramadani is renovating the former Toscana Ristorante at 43 Danbury Road – coincidentally the same address as his former eatery Mirabella, which operated there some 20 years ago – with an eye on a fall opening.

As with the original Red Rooster at 160 S. Main St. in Newtown, the Ridgefield location will be around 6,000 square feet.

Ramadani also operates Max 40 in Danbury and Portofino in Wilton.