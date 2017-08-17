Mobile billboards for charities

Country Bank, which has offices in Scarsdale, the Bronx and Manhattan, is sponsoring a pilot program to be rolled out at Iona College in New Rochelle that is designed to bring together businesses, colleges and charities. It’s called Wrap for a Cause and uses vehicles as mobile billboards to promote charities while giving sponsors credit in the graphic displays.

Wrap for a Cause, which is in Cos Cob, Connecticut, also directly solicits vehicle owners to put promotional wraps on their cars and other vehicles through its website, wrapforacause.org.

The organization explains the program at Iona being sponsored by Country Bank as involving a number of campus buses and other vehicles. The bank is paying a flat fee to underwrite each vehicle wrap, which will carry the name of the bank in addition to promoting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF). The business sponsorship fee is split between the institution and Wrap for a Cause, with Wrap subsequently donating 10 percent of the net proceeds to JDRF.

Joseph M. Murphy Jr., president and CEO of Country Bank, explained that the charity is very personal. “We have two siblings who developed Type 1 diabetes by the age of seven. Our parents, Chairman and Founder Joseph M. Murphy Sr., and his wife and Bank Vice Chair JoAnn Murphy started the Westchester Chapter of JDRF in the 1970s in an effort to raise money to find a cure for this devastating disease,” he said.