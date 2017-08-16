Greenwich’s Hope Hicks reportedly named White House communications director

Greenwich native Hope Hicks, President Trump’s director of strategic communications, is reportedly replacing Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, although the exact nature of her work is not immediately clear.

The Daily Caller is reporting that Hicks was asked by Trump to become the next communications director and she accepted the job. However, The New York Times is reporting that Hicks will only serve as interim director and will assist in the hiring of Scaramucci’s replacement. The White House has yet to release an announcement on Hicks’ role within the administration.

Unlike the front-and-center Scaramucci, who lasted for a volatile 10 days on the job, Hicks has mostly been a behind-the-scenes presence at the Trump White House. Although she has been the subject of media coverage speculating on her role within the administration, she has yet to give an interview with the media since arriving in Washington.

Hicks has worked for Trump since January 2015, when she became his press secretary. She first came in contact with the Trump orbit when she was a publicist at Hiltzik Strategies assigned to promote Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. If Hicks becomes the new communications director on a full-time basis, she will be the highest level Connecticut resident within the administration.