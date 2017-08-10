Tractor Supply Co. enters Fairfield County with Newtown store

Growing retail chain Tractor Supply Co. is entering the Fairfield County market by opening a 19,097-square-foot store at 116 South Main St. in Newtown.

According to spokesperson Breck Rochow, the location was chosen to reflect the Brentwood, Tennessee-based chain’s “outlook on the rural lifestyle. We support and assist those members of the community with their everyday needs, from farming and hobby farming to gardening – anything, really, since we have such a wide range of products.”

Tractor Supply also sells merchandise for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, and livestock, equine and pet care.

Targeting a late summer/early fall opening, the Newtown store – which will include a sales floor and external support service area in addition to its retail space – will hire 12 to 15 people.

As of July 1, Tractor Supply had 1,630 stores in 49 states. Presently the store nearest to Fairfield County is in New Milford.