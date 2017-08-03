Jazz event raises $210 for Wartburg

Wartburg, the senior residential and health care services facility in Mount Vernon, recently hosted a gala celebrating arts and music at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle. Nearly 340 guests attended and the event attracted 40 sponsors, raising more than more than $210,000 for Wartburg. There was a performance by four-time Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan. John Schaefer from NPR’s “Soundcheck” was the emcee for the evening’s program.

During the event, The Village Lutheran Church and The Chapel School in Bronxville were honored for being longtime spiritual care providers and partners to the community and Wartburg. Devang M. Davé, a specialist in geriatric medicine, was honored for the medical care he provides to residents of Wartburg’s Meadowview Assisted Living Residence. The Westchester chapter of The Links, Inc., was singled-out for its community service, including help offered to Wartburg residents living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Also honored was The Institute for Music and Neurologic Function for its scientific research and developing more effective music therapy treatments.