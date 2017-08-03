Folta to oversee professional group

University of Connecticut management professor Timothy B. Folta has been elected to a five-year term overseeing the Business Policy and Strategy (BPS) Division of the Academy of Management. The academy is an organization of management educators, with more than 19,000 members in 120 countries. In addition to hosting conferences and supporting research, it publishes six research journals. The BPS division has more than 5,000 members.

“I feel it is important to give back to the management community and contribute to its growth,” Folta said.

At UConn, Folta teaches and conducts research in corporate strategy and entrepreneurship. He recently served on the executive committee of the academy’s entrepreneurship division. He has been a fellow at the University of Strasbourg Institute for Advanced Study in France, a visiting professor at LUISS University in Rome and a recipient of the Special Award for the 60th Anniversary of the Fulbright Scholar Program in Italy.

On his office wall at UConn, Folta has an award from the BPS division of the Academy of Management that he received in 1994.