Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County offers psychological first aid training

The Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County, part of a national network of public health volunteer groups, will offer training in the use of psychological first aid in response to traumatic events.

The training session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response office at 392 Creek Road in Poughkeepsie. The training is free and open to the public, though registration prior to the event is required.

Psychological first aid is designed to reduce symptoms of distress immediately following a disaster, terrorism event or other trauma, according to a notice from the Medical Reserve Corps. Amy Nitza, director of the Institute for Disaster Mental Health at SUNY New Paltz, will lead the training.

“While all people will benefit from this program, it is especially vital training for first responders, emergency response personnel and other care and human service professionals,” said A. K. Vaidian, commissioner of the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health.

To register, contact Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator Joe Ryan at 845-486-2493 or jryan@dutchessny.gov.