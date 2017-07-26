Xerox debuts managed print services accreditation program

New program is designed to help Xerox's partners expand in the SMB market.

Xerox has begun an accreditation program designed to support its top managed print services (MPS) partners seeking to expand in the small and midsize business (SMB) market.

The technology trade journal CRN reports that the new Xerox MPS Accreditation Program will provide the Norwalk-based company’s partners with enhanced sales and marketing support, specialized training and exclusive analytics tools for attracting and retaining SMB clients. Jim Joyce, vice president of MPS in Xerox’s U.S. channels unit, pointed to industry data that estimated a 24 percent saturation level of MPS in the SMB market, with between 60 to 75 percent of MSP clients projected to switch vendors when their print contracts expire.

“Any time you look at a huge market with upwards of 80 percent market opportunity, that’s the importance of bringing our leadership into the channel space and getting these partners properly accredited,” said Joyce. “It’s to really teach people so they can dominate in the market.”