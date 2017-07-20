Revolution Lighting touts military contract wins, Russell Index listing

Stamford-based Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. announced that since the March

2017 opening of its Simi Valley production and warehouse facility in California it has produced more than 205,000 Buy American Act- and Trade Agreements Act-compliant LED tubes for federal and military lighting projects.

Recent contract wins include projects with the U.S. Army, Air Force and the Department of Defense and Marine Corps facilities, including the Parris Island base in South Carolina, the primary location for Marine Corps recruit training. Revolution Lighting’s high-efficiency LED tubes will replace existing fluorescent lighting within the Marine barracks on base. The lighting retrofit portion of the project is expected to achieve a payback of less than two years, according to the company.

Revolution is also now listed on the Russell 2000 Index, which means automatic inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000 encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Membership in the Russell indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year.