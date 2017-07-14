Cancer society’s relays raise $1.1M

The American Cancer Society has announced results of a series of relay events it held in 11 Westchester communities during a five-week period. The events, attracting 585 teams, also honored 400 cancer survivors.

Funds were pledged in support of the relay participants, and the Cancer Society said the total raised was more than $1.1 million. According to Patti Lestrange Mack, the society’s communications director, funds raised help provide information and support for people facing the disease today and fund cancer research to improve treatments and find cures.

Relay for Life, which began in 1985, is the world’s largest fundraising event in the cancer field. Team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event lasts 6 to 24 hours. Relay events are held in about 5,200 communities in 27 countries.