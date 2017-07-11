Tompkins Mahopac Bank to open at Boyce Thompson Center

Tompkins Mahopac Bank will host a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for its newest branch at the Boyce Thompson Center in Yonkers. The ceremony will be held on July 12 at 11 a.m. at 1086 N. Broadway in Yonkers.

The event will include a community coin-drop. Proceeds will be matched by Tompkins Mahopac Bank and donated to Westhab, a nonprofit that provides affordable housing and supportive services in Westchester County.

Those in attendance will include Tompkins Mahopac Bank President and CEO Gerald J. Klein, branch manager Manuel Correia, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Business Council of Westchester president and CEO Marsha Gordon, Yonkers Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Cacace, COO of St. John’s Riverside Hospital Donna McGregor and Westhab’s community service coordinator Theresa Colyar.

Tompkins Mahopac Bank, an arm of Tompkins Financial Corp., is a full-service community bank with 16 locations in Putnam, Dutchess and Westchester counties.

The bank marks the latest opening at Simone Development Cos.’ $35 million, 85,000-square-foot Boyce Thompson Center. St. John’s Riverside Hospital, which signed a 15-year lease to occupy a newly built standalone building on the north side of the site, began accepting patients at its two-level, 15,000-square-foot medical office in April. Italian eatery Fortina is set to open later this year. Other retailers coming soon include specialty hair salon Plushblow, Family Wellness Pharmacy and Ultimate Spectacle.