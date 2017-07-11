Developer plans 202-unit apartment complex in Trumbull

A vacant 79,000-square-foot building at 100 Oakview Drive in Trumbull will be demolished to make way for the construction of a 202-unit apartment complex.

Construction firm Continental Properties of Woodbridge, New Jersey, expects to begin work next March. According to plans, the $30 million project would be completed in three phases over four years.

When finished, the development will include 119 two-bedroom apartments and 83 one-bedroom units, a 6,400-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, an outdoor pool and recreation area. Monthly rents are expected to run in the $1,600 to $2,000 range.

100 Oakview was the headquarters of Canon Solutions America, which last year relocated to One Canon Park in Melville, Long Island, at a cost of some 32 Connecticut jobs.