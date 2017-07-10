More than $62M in state funds to pave roads in Westchester, Putnam counties

More than $62M in state funds to pave roads in Westchester, Putnam...

Roughly $62 million in state funding will be used to pave and repair 46 miles of state roads across Westchester and Putnam counties this summer and fall, according to an announcement by state Sen. Terrence Murphy.

As part of the infrastructure investment, $55.2 million will be spent on the improvement of 23 miles of Interstate 684, from I-84 in Southeast to Hardscrabble Road in North Salem.

Additionally, $4.4 million will be spent on 15 miles on the Saw Mill River Parkway from Grant Street to Roaring Brook Road in Mount Pleasant and New Castle. Investments will also include $1.7 million to improve Route 6 in Carmel and $900,000 for a 3.2-mile stretch of Route 120 in New Castle.

“Our residents deserve smooth state, county and local roads,” said New Castle Supervisor Rob Greenstein. “It’s a safety and quality of life issue.”

The funds are part of a total $403.3 million that will be spent on pavement improvements to nearly 1,700 miles of roadway across New York state.

“Investing critical dollars in our crumbling infrastructure has been a priority of mine since arriving to Albany,” Murphy said. “The condition of our roads is unacceptable considering the amount in taxes we pay.”

Westchester County Legislator Francis Corcoran said Westchester residents will benefit greatly from this infusion of state aid.

“From Croton Falls to Bedford Hills to Mount Kisco, we will see improved roadways which enhances the quality of life for those we represent,” he said.