Papageorge is back at Sotheby’s

George Papageorge has rejoined William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty as a sales agent and is based in the firm’s Southport brokerage.

He had been with the firm from 2010 to 2016. A native of Fairfield, Papageorge is experienced in residential real estate and has 25 years in the commercial real estate industry. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Connecticut Association of Realtors and Greater Fairfield Board of Realtors.

“George understands that the home buying and selling experience can be fun and exciting,” said Brian Clarke Jr., manager of the Southport office.