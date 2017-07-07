Kiest honored by United Way

Rhonda Kiest, president and CEO of Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk, was honored by United Way of Coastal Fairfield County during its 2017 LIVE UNITED Celebration at the University of Bridgeport. Kiest received “The Elizabeth Roberts Changing the Odds for Children Award” based on her commitment to broaden and enrich educational opportunities for children.

Samuel Tingley Jr., chair of United Way Coastal Fairfield County, specifically cited the museum’s program to enhance literacy skills. Tingley said, “Under Rhonda’s leadership, the Stepping Stones Early Language and Literacy Initiative (ELLI) improves school readiness and helps to close the achievement gap.”

Kiest said, “I have the good fortune to work with an amazing team who inspires me every day to provide complex, fun and enriching environments for children to play, learn and grow.”