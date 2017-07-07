NYMC doctor’s art at MOMA

A work of art created jointly by Joanne Caring, a psychiatrist and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at New York Medical College in Valhalla, and American artist Louise Lawler is on display at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York City through July 30. It’s in the exhibit about Lawler titled “WHY PICTURES NOW.” The exhibit is the first New York museum survey of the work of Lawler, now honored as a distinguished American artist.

Caring has known Lawler since the two were undergraduates in Ithaca. In 1972, they created a 24-page book titled “Untitled” that includes sayings printed on slips of paper, like those found in fortune cookies. “Untitled” is now considered an important work in Lawler’s career. Lawler and Caring created their joint artwork using the pseudonym The Roseprint Detective Club.

Caring earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Cornell and a master’s degree from Hunter College. She went on to teach art in college for three years and then accepted a media fellowship at a psychiatric clinic. That led to her shifting her career into psychiatry.