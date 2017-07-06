Scouts take action and exceed expectations

The Bronze Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can receive. To earn the award, the fourt and fifth graders who make up the Junior segment must complete a “take action” project that is focused on education and continues to have an impact on the community long after it has been completed.

For their project, Emily Duro and Taylor McLeod, both 10 year olds who attend the Sheafe Road Elementary School in Wappingers Falls, came up with the idea of collecting 50 children’s books for the Pediatrics Specialty Unit at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. They created posters to call attention to their effort. Their book drive exceeded expectations and they were able to collect 404 new books.

“These wonderful books will bring so much joy and happiness to our pediatric patients,” said Jeanine Thompson, development manager for the Foundation for Vassar Brothers Medical Center. “These young ladies are an inspiration to give back to the community and help those in need and we’re very proud of their accomplishment.”