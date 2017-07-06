Westchester Community Foundation awards $720,000 in grants

The Westchester Community Foundation awarded $720,000 in grants to 23 organizations in Westchester County during the month of June.

As part of the funding, The Westchester Community College Foundation will receive $100,000 to assist students who attend the school. The Guidance Center of Westchester, an organization that supports children challenged by mental illness, substance abuse, poverty and homelessness, will receive $125,000 for its college preparation program.

The Westchester Community Foundation also granted Neighbors Link in Mount Kisco and RSHM Life Center in Sleepy Hollow funding totaling $75,000 to help provide free legal services to immigrants. The organization noted that it aimed to renew its commitment to the causes of Neighbors Link and RSHM “in a time of increasing need for competent legal representation for the county’s immigrant community.”

Arts programs that benefited from the organization’s grants include Focal Point Project, Lifetime Arts, Copland House, Jazz Forum Arts and Lyndhurst.

“Our grantmaking reaches all corners of Westchester, helping low-income students attend college, undocumented immigrants navigate the legal system and people of all ages express their creativity,” said Robin Melén, program officer at the Westchester Community Foundation. “We are proud of our connection and contributions to the county we live in.”

A complete list of each of the 23 grants awarded in June can be found on the organization’s website.

The Westchester Community Foundation is a division of The New York Community Trust. In 2017 so far, the foundation has awarded $977,500 in grants.