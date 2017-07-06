Danbury developer plans luxury housing for News-Times HQ

The Danbury headquarters of the daily News-Times newspaper may soon be transformed into a 150-unit residential development.

The News-Times reported that local developer Daniel Bertram has proposed acquiring the 50,000-square-foot property at 333 Main St. and turning it into luxury apartment housing. Hearst Connecticut Media Group, the parent company of the News-Times, plans to relocate the newspaper’s staff to offices elsewhere in Danbury. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said the city would consider a seven-year deferral of taxes on improvements to the building if the deal goes through.

“This is part of an ongoing process for the gentrification of the downtown,” said Bertram, who recently developed the 275-unit Kennedy Flats development across the street from the News-Times building. “This is an exciting next step.”