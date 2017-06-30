Gov. Dannel Malloy signs executive order to keep state running

Gov. Dannel Malloy signed an executive order on Friday to keep the state government running until a new, two-year state budget has been signed into law. The action was taken in the face of legislative inaction on a budget that was to take effect at the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

“This is a regrettable path, and one that I worked very hard to avoid,” Malloy said. “The executive order offers me less ability to avoid very deep cuts that will have a very real impact on our state and its citizens.”

The governor said that he was determined to manage the state’s finances “in a thoughtful and responsible way. Specifically, my focus will be on protecting services for our most vulnerable: the mentally ill, the developmentally disabled and others who simply cannot care for themselves. And to be clear, even these services will need to be scaled back in one form or another.”

Malloy said that such areas as economic development, transportation and aid for municipalities “will see deep cuts if we do not pass a new budget in the very near future.”

“I regret that our state is in this position,” he said.

Expressing optimism that a workable solution will be found, Malloy said: “To get there, we all need to check our egos, partisanship, and gamesmanship at the door when we enter the room to negotiate this budget. In order to deliver on our promise for more predictability and stability for the people of our state, all parties must be ready to roll up our sleeves and be prepared to meet one another halfway.”