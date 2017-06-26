Something Natural opens first Connecticut eatery in Greenwich

Something Natural, a longtime staple of Nantucket’s food scene, has opened its first Connecticut store in Greenwich at 189 Greenwich Ave., behind Saks Fifth Avenue.

Something Natural is a sandwich shop that uses house-made Portuguese bread for a mix of comfort foods such as peanut butter and jelly and BLT, as well as healthier offerings like sprouts, vegetables and avocado.

Salads and baked goods are also part of the menu. The new location will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is also offering catering and a space for private events.

Something Natural opened on Nantucket in 1970 and has been cited over the years by travel media as being among Cape Cod’s most popular independently owned eateries.