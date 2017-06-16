Connecticut added 6,700 jobs in May

Connecticut picked up 6,700 jobs in May, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, the Department of Labor revised the April numbers down by 1,600 for a loss of 3,100 jobs.

The unemployment rate for May remained unchanged at 4.9 percent, about four-tenths of a point lower than it was a year ago.

“Job growth through May is far ahead of last year’s pace,” said Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research. “Our unemployment data continues to show growth in the labor force indicating that workers are entering or rejoining the labor force and most are finding employment.”

Employment in the government sector, which includes local, state, and federal workers as well as those employed at the two tribal casinos, improved by 700 jobs last month, but remained the largest overall source of job losses in 2017. The private sector grew by 6,000 jobs in May.

Overall, the state has now recovered 79 percent of the jobs it lost during the Great Recession. Job recovery is into its 87th month, but the state still needs to add 25,000 jobs to reach an employment expansion.

The state’s private sector has recovered almost 96.6 percent of the jobs lost during the recession; 3,800 jobs are needed to consider the private sector fully recovered.

While agreeing that the latest figures represent a net positive, Connecticut Business & Industry Association economist Pete Gioia cited several concerns with the May report.

“Our unemployment rate of 4.9 percent is still the highest in New England,” Gioia said. “And we’re the only state in the region yet to recover all jobs lost during the 2008-2010 recession.”