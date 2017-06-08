Coleman School honored

The John A. Coleman School, with campuses in White Plains and Yonkers, has been named a 2017-18 School of Excellence by the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET). This is the 10th consecutive year that the Coleman School has received the award. NASET seeks to promote standards of excellence and innovation in special education research, practice and policy in order to foster exceptional teaching for exceptional children.

The school provides early childhood and special education services to children from more than 40 school districts in Westchester, Putnam and the Bronx. It serves about 1,000 children and their families each year. The school is sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of New York and is part of the St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation, which also includes the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center.