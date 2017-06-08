Food Bank honors supporters

Four organizations were recognized by Food Bank for Westchester during its 12th Annual Hunger Heroes breakfast at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown. The event was emceed by Christa Lauri, a newscaster at Verizon FiOS1 News.

“We are grateful to our ‘Hunger Heroes’ for helping us to eradicate hunger in Westchester County. Through their support, we are able to make a significant impact against hunger for our neighbors,” said Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of the Food Bank.

• Claremont Elementary School in Ossining received the Community Partner Award. The school hosts the Eat Healthy NY program for 4th graders and has a garden that feeds 60 families every summer. It distributes 185 backpacks every other week containing food for students and their families to have on the weekend.

• Elmsford’s school district received the Service Provider Award for sponsoring mobile food distributions at schools, attending and speaking at Food Bank news conferences, participating in the Eat Healthy NY program and distributing more than 100 food backpacks a month at the Alice Grady Elementary School.

• Cerebral Palsy of Westchester received the Volunteer Award. Vocational program participants and Port Chester High School students in transition assemble more than 200 food backpacks a month. CPW delivers them to schools and community centers.

• JPMorgan Chase received the Corporate Service Award for its support of the Food Bank through employee engagement and philanthropy.

Curtis Instruments was recognized for previously winning the 2017 Golden Scoop Corporate Competition Award.