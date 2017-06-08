Purchase students meet Dalai Lama

A group of students from Purchase College who are studying abroad had an audience with the Dalai Lama on June 2 in Dharamsala, India. Professor Suzanne Ironbiter has led the Tibetan Buddhist Philosophy & Art class in India several times and has a personal relationship with a member of the Dalai Lama’s staff. This was her third audience with the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people. SUNY conducts “study abroad” programs in more than 60 countries.