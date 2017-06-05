Hearst Acquires Assets of 21st Century Media Newspaper

Hearst’s omnipresence in the Connecticut media landscape became more pronounced with its acquisition of the print and digital assets – including a Fairfield County weekly newspaper – of 21st Century Media Newspaper LLC, a Digital First Media company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes the Fairfield & Westport Minuteman weekly newspapers, along with three daily newspapers – New Haven Register, The Middletown Press and The Register Citizen – plus Connecticut magazine and seven other weekly newspapers. Hearst publishes four daily and six weekly newspapers in Fairfield County, including two weeklies that compete directly with the Minuteman, the Fairfield Citizen and the Westport News.

“This investment strengthens Hearst Newspapers’ commitment to local communities in Connecticut, and expands Hearst’s local media presence to eight daily titles, 11 weeklies and a robust collection of digital outlets within the state,” Hearst Newspapers President Mark Aldam said

The print and digital assets in the deal reach more than 470,000 households combined and 1.4 million unique online visitors, according to a press release.