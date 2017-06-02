Two Fairfield Chamber events

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce gets ready for summer with two very different events: the Fairfield Market on the Green and the annual State Legislative Wrap-Up Panel Discussion.

On June 11, the market takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Town Green, hosting local vendors. Past years have seen restored antiques, natural beauty products, and nautical-themed home goods offered. Arrive before noon to secure a spot to view the first annual Red Wagon Parade. The parade will display wagons decorated by town residents, businesses, and interest groups to celebrate this year’s theme: “I LOVE FAIRFIELD.” Not interested in shopping? The food trucks that will line the green are incentive enough to join the festivities.

Completely different, on June 14 is the legislative panel at the Pequot Library from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Panelists, including state Sen. Tony Hwang, and state Reps. Laura Devlin, Brenda Kupchick and Cristin McCarthy Vahey, will answer questions from the Fairfield business community. They are expected to explain their recent initiatives that address business owners’ economic challenges and share details about recent legislation and the effect on business. To attend this free event, register online at FairfieldCTChamber.com.