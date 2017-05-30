Zen photography at the Bethel Library

Want to become more creative with your camera? The free program, “Zen and The Art of Seeing,” will be at the Bethel Library through the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Participants will have an opportunity to display some of their images inspired by the program in the library’s Maria Parloa Community Room Gallery from July 27 to Aug. 29. For more information, call 203-794-8756.