Comcast drops WTNH, WCTX in Fairfield County

Comcast today discontinued carriage of WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV in Fairfield County, according to a statement released by the New Haven-based broadcaster.
“Due to confidentiality provisions of our agreement with Comcast, we cannot provide much additional information,” WTNH said in a statement, “but we can assure viewers that there is a retransmission consent agreement in place, which allows Comcast to carry WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV. The decision to stop the carriage is solely at Comcast’s discretion.”
ABC affiliate WTNH and MyNetworkTV affiliate WCTX are owned by Nexstar Media Group and share studios in New Haven.
The company said it believes the decision was made “at least partially” due to the Nielsen Co.’s assignment of Fairfield County to the New York Designated Market Area.
“Because Nielsen has assigned Fairfield County to New York, Comcast is obligated to carry WABC-TV and WWOR-TV (MyNetworkTV), while its carriage of WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV is optional,” it said. “In the event that Comcast notifies us that it would like to resume carrying WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV, the carriage would be governed by our existing agreement, without a need for negotiations.”
Comcast, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, did not respond to requests for comment.
The two stations are still available to many residents at no charge through their over-the-air broadcast signals or through paid TV service provider Frontier Communications.
Simply stated, if you don’t bring back WTNH-TV to our Fairfield County, CT line-up, I will drop Comcast. You continue to raise rates and diminish services arbitrarily, ie. dropping ME-TV. I almost dropped you last time. This will push me over the edge. Bring it back or lose my monthly $270.00.
What sort of moderation do you expect?
My comments are intended for Comcast. If you cannot forward as written ,then forget my reply. There will be no moderation…
From what I understand Shelton and Danbury have lost WTNH News 8. People who live in New Haven County still are able to watch channel 8WTNH which I can’t understand why some towns are being penalized . I live in Shelton I always watched channel 8WTNH and I’m totally PISSED OFF ! that Comcast would do this . This is my local news station and watched it every morning and it’s totally wrong that they would take it away but they make sure they get their money each month .
. Comcast is making big money and ripping off their customers . Shame on you Comcast, bring back WTNH News 8 .